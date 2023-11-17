Empty vehicle on tracks derails Chicago-bound Amtrak train in Michigan

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say 11 people were injured when an Amtrak train heading to Chicago derailed in southwestern Michigan. The train derailed Thursday night after hitting an empty vehicle. The train went off the tracks but remained upright. The crash happened near New Buffalo, about 70 miles east of Chicago. The injuries were not considered serious. The vehicle was stuck on the tracks and was in the process of being removed when the train hit it. Amtrak arranged buses to take passengers to Chicago.

