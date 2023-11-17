Elton John’s musical about Tammy Faye Bakker to land on Broadway next season

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John’s musical about televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker is coming to Broadway from London. “Tammy Faye” will land in New York in the 2024-25 season, producers said Friday. John wrote the music, while Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears penned the lyrics. The musical was nominated for four 2023 Olivier Awards, including best musical but lost the crown to “Standing at the Sky’s Edge.” John has had smashing success on Broadway — like with “The Lion King,” “Aida” and “Billy Elliot: The Musical” — but some flops, like “Lestat.” The story is by James Graham with direction by Rupert Goold.

