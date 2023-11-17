Defeated Virginia candidate whose explicit videos surfaced says she may not be done with politics
By SARAH RANKIN
Associated Press
HENRICO, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Democrat whose legislative campaign was rocked by the disclosure that she had livestreamed sex acts with her husband lost this year’s race but isn’t giving up on politics. Susanna Gibson spoke with The Associated Press about her race, the videos and her plans. It was the first interview she’s granted since news outlets reported on the existence of the videos in September. Gibson she says she is the victim of a sex crime and was the target of wildly inappropriate media coverage. She says the livestreaming was never meant to be recorded.