Colorado judge finds Trump engaged in insurrection, but rejects constitutional ballot challenge

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge has found that former President Donald Trump engaged in insurrection related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol but rejected an effort to keep him off the state’s primary ballot because it’s unclear whether a Civil War-era Constitutional amendment applies to the presidency. The ruling Friday by District Judge Sarah B. Wallace rejected the attempt to bar the former president under a part of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment that prohibits someone from holding office who had “engaged in insurrection or rebellion.” Wallace’s ruling was the third one this month against the 14th Amendment cases.

