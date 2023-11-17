British writer A.S. Byatt, author of the novel ‘Possession,’ dies at 87

LONDON (AP) — Author A.S. Byatt, whose books include the Booker Prize-winning novel “Possession,” has died at the age of 87. Byatt’s publisher, Chatto & Windus, says that the author died “peacefully at home surrounded by close family.” Byatt wrote two dozen novels, starting with “The Shadow of the Sun” in 1964. “Possession,” published in 1990, follows two modern-day academics investigating the lives of a pair of Victorian poets. It was adapted as a 2002 film starring Gwyneth Paltrow.

