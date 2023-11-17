Baltimore police fired 36 shots at armed man, bodycam recordings show

BALTIMORE (AP) — Body camera recordings released Friday show four Baltimore police officers unleashed a barrage of deadly gunfire at a man after he pointed a gun at them while fleeing last week. Officials say the officers fired three dozen shots, killing 27-year-old Hunter Jessup. Officials said they haven’t determined how many times Jessup was shot. The entire interaction lasted less than a minute. The Maryland Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting and will decide whether to bring charges against any of the officers.

