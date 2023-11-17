Acapulco races to restart its tourism engine after Hurricane Otis devastates its hotels, restaurants
By MARÍA VERZA
Associated Press
ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Three weeks after Hurricane Otis smacked Acapulco, businesses of all types and sizes hum with activity as residents work with a singular purpose: restart as soon as possible the tourism engine of this city of 1 million people. Acapulco had hosted major business gatherings and sporting events, as well as countless Mexican tourists at all price points. It boasted 20,000 hotel rooms, 377 hotels and a bevy of other vacation accommodations, 80% of which were damaged by Otis. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised that Acapulco will be ready to receive them for this holiday season, even in reduced numbers, but not everyone believes it.