A Swedish hydrofoil ferry seeks to electrify the waterways

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Many cities around the world see clean and efficient public transport as a crucial way to lower their carbon emissions. For cities with waterways, a high-tech ferry in Sweden could soon set a new standard. Speeding through Stockholm’s archipelago, electric boat maker Candela’s new P-12 vessel barely makes a sound as it flies over a meter (3 feet) above the water. Its developers hope the boat, which was unveiled this week, will yield a new era of waterborne public transport. The P-12 is still in testing but is set to enter service next year between the Stockholm suburb of Ekero and the city center as part of a nine-month pilot project.

