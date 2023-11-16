Skip to Content
WWE collaborating with Big 12 Conference for their championship game next month

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
The WWE is collaborating with the Big 12 Conference for their championship game next month, as the sports entertainment company further strengthens its relationship with various sports organizations. The Dr. Pepper Big 12 Football Championship will be held on Dec. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. As part of the partnership, the game’s most outstanding player will receive a custom-made WWE championship title belt and a co-branded WWE X Big 12 logo will appear throughout the stadium and on the field.

