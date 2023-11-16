WWE collaborating with Big 12 Conference for their championship game next month

The WWE is collaborating with the Big 12 Conference for their championship game next month, as the sports entertainment company further strengthens its relationship with various sports organizations. The Dr. Pepper Big 12 Football Championship will be held on Dec. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. As part of the partnership, the game’s most outstanding player will receive a custom-made WWE championship title belt and a co-branded WWE X Big 12 logo will appear throughout the stadium and on the field.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.