Voting begins in Madagascar presidential election boycotted by most opposition leaders

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — People in Madagascar are trickling to polling stations as voting opened in a presidential election boycotted by the majority of candidates following weeks of unrest and court battles. Voters’ choices were limited to three men after 10 candidates announced they were pulling out of the election this week, alleging that conditions for a legitimate and fair vote haven’t been met. Andry Rajoelina is seeking reelection for a second term. In the capital of Antananarivo, where a night-time curfew ended two hours before voting started, many people said they were heeding calls by a collective of 10 candidates to stay away from voting booths.

