The Supreme Court won’t allow Florida to enforce its new law targeting drag shows during appeal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will not allow Florida to enforce its new law targeting drag shows, while a court case proceeds. The justices on Thursday refused to narrow a lower-court order that prohibited the law from being enforced statewide. Florida had asked the court to allow its anti-drag show law to be enforced everywhere except at the Hamburger Mary’s restaurant in Orlando, which challenged the law’s constitutionality. Three justices, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, said they would have granted the state’s request. The law was championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

