Texas man arrested in killings of aunt and her mother, sexual assault of his cousin, authorities say

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say they arrested a 25-year-old man near Houston in the fatal shooting of his aunt and her mother and the sexual assault of the aunt’s 12-year-old daughter. Harris County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ben Beall says deputies were called late Wednesday after a 66-year-old woman was found dead in an abandoned bank’s parking on the outskirts of Houston. He says a few hours later, the girl called from a home a couple of miles from the abandoned bank and said her cousin had sexually assaulted her and had fallen asleep. Beall says when deputies arrived at the home, the man came out armed with a gun and knife and surrendered. They found the girl’s dead mother in a bedroom.

