Syria’s president grants amnesty, reduced sentences on anniversary of coup that put father in power

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad’s office and state media are reporting that Assad has issued a decree granting amnesty and reducing sentences for several categories of crime committed prior to Thursday. No reason was given for the amnesty but it came on the anniversary of the 1970 coup that brought Assad’s father and predecessor to power. Assad has issued similar amnesties since the country’s deadly conflict that has killed half a million people began in March 2011. The decree granted a complete pardon for misdemeanor convictions and people serving prison sentences who have reached the age of 70, or those who have incurable diseases.

