Supplies alone won’t save Gaza hospital patients and evacuation remains perilous, experts say

LONDON (AP) — A day after Palestinian authorities called for an evacuation of Gaza’s biggest hospital, Israeli soldiers have raided it and say they were accompanied by medical teams bringing baby food, incubators and other equipment. But health officials on Wednesday said extra supplies and equipment don’t solve the question of a safe evacuation. Experts say moving newborns and other vulnerable patients is fraught, even under the best circumstances. Doing so requires trained personnel, proper equipment and a transportation plan — requirements that are hard to meet as people trapped in Shifa Hospital navigate dwindling supplies, no electricity and no clear path out.

