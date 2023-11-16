Stakes rise ahead of 2024 election in Michigan as House Democrat announces retirement

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Competition is growing in Michigan’s Congressional race as Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee announces he will be retiring next year after the end of his sixth term. Democrats will be forced to defend yet another open House seat in the battleground state as a result. Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin also announced earlier this year she would not be seeking reelection, pursuing an open Senate seat instead. Republicans already have signaled they will aggressively target the two open House seats in Michigan. A spokesperson with the National Republican Campaign Committee said the party is “looking forward to flipping this seat red.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.