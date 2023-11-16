Russian soldier back from Ukraine taught a school lesson and then beat up neighbors, officials say

A Russian soldier recently returned from fighting in Ukraine went to teach schoolchildren about Russia’s military campaign there before later beating up his neighbors, Russian news outlet Ostorozhno Novosti reported on its Telegram channel. It is the latest report of a fighter from Ukraine returning to commit acts of violence in Russia. The head of the local district, Viktor Yelin, confirmed on his Telegram channel that the man detained was a soldier and said his case will be handled by a military investigation department.

