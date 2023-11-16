Ohio man sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for attacks on police during Capitol riot

An Ohio man who repeatedly attacked police officers at the U.S. Capitol during a mob’s riot on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich on Thursday sentenced 41-year-old Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas to four years and 10 months behind bars. Body camera video captured Thomas charging at police and shoving officers in the chest. Prosecutors had recommended a prison term of over nine years for Thomas. In June, a jury convicted Thomas of assault charges and other offenses.

