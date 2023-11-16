Northwestern president says Braun’s support for players prompted school to lift ‘interim’ label

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — The way coach David Braun supports his players prompted Northwestern to remove the “interim” label from his job title. University President Michael Schill says Braun has shown he “embodies these principles.” Schill spoke Thursday, a day after the school announced it is sticking with Braun beyond this season. Braun was hired as defensive coordinator in January. He took over as interim coach on July 10, three days after longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired in the wake of a hazing and abuse scandal that has enveloped other Northwestern teams. The Wildcats are 5-5 and one win away from bowl eligibility. They host Purdue on Saturday.

