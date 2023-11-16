Moderate earthquake shakes eastern Myanmar and is felt in northern Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — A moderate earthquake shook eastern Myanmar on Friday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.7 magnitude quake was centered about 47 miles southwest of the town of Keng Tung in Shan state. It was about 6 miles deep. The area is near the borders of China, Laos and Thailand. No details on any potential damage were immediately available. The shaking was also felt in Chiang Mai, Thailand’s second-largest city and a popular tourist destination.

