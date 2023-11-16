MLB cancels 2025 Paris games after failing to find promotor, AP sources say
By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
Major League Baseball has canceled plans to play regular-season games in Paris in 2025 after failing to find a promoter, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday following an owners’ meeting because the decision was not announced publicly. MLB and the players’ association agreed to the Paris games in their March 2022 labor deal and incorporated them as an attachment to the collective bargaining agreement. The people familiar with the decision said it became apparent in recent months that no progress was being made to make the games work financially.