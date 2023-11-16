Missouri’s voter ID law is back in court. Here’s a look at what it does
By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A lawsuit has challenged the constitutionality of Missouri’s new law requiring voters to show photo identification to cast a regular ballot. The trial in the case is expected to begin Friday. Voting rights advocates suing to overturn the law say getting the records needed to obtain proper photo identification can be challenging, especially for elderly voters and people with disabilities. People without government-issued photo identification can cast provisional ballots to be counted if they return later that day with a photo ID or if election officials verify their signatures.