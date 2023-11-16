Measles deaths worldwide jumped 40% last year, health agencies say

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say measles deaths globally spiked by more than 40% last year. The number of cases also rose by nearly 20% after immunization levels dropped to their lowest in 15 years during the pandemic. In a report released Thursday, WHO and CDC said the highly infectious disease triggered epidemics in 37 countries last year, versus 22 countries in 2021. The agencies estimated that measles sickened 9 million children and killed 136,00, mostly in poorer countries. Measles is among the most infectious diseases known and spreads in the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

