Key GOP lawmaker calls for renewal of surveillance tool as he proposes changes to protect privacy
By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is calling for the renewal of a key U.S. government surveillance tool while also proposing a series of changes aimed at safeguarding privacy. The proposals announced Thursday by Rep. Mike Turner are part of a late scramble inside Congress and the White House to guarantee the reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act., which allows spy agencies to collect emails and other communications. They are expected to form the basis of a legislative package that Turner hopes can be passed before Section 702 expires at the end of the year.