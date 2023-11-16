Kenya parliament approves deployment of police to Haiti to help deal with gang violence

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s parliament has approved the deployment of 1000 police officers to Haiti to help deal with rising gang violence in the Caribbean nation. The national assembly backed a motion tabled by parliament’s Committee on Administration and Internal Security approving the government request for sending the security officers as violence escalated in Haiti. The planned deployment was blocked by the High Court in Nairobi in October. On Thursday, the court was due to deliver ruling on a case by former presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot who said the mission, backed by the United Nations, “was a mistake and a suicide mission.”

