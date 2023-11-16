Ken Squier, a longtime NASCAR announcer and broadcaster, dies at 88

Longtime NASCAR announcer and broadcaster Ken Squier has died. He was 88. Squier died Wednesday night in Waterbury, Vermont, according to the management of the local WDEV radio, which he owned. NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France says although Squier never sat behind the wheel of a stock car, he contributed to the growth of NASCAR as much as any competitor. He says Squier was “a superb storyteller and his unmistakable voice is the soundtrack to many of NASCAR’s greatest moments.” Squier opened Thunder Road speedway in his home state of Vermont in Barre in 1960. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a stock car racer, called Squier a dear friend to him and so many others.

