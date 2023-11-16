Illinois earmarks $160 million to keep migrants warm in Chicago as winter approaches

CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Illinois will funnel an additional $160 million to help get migrants on their feet in Chicago. This includes $65 million to help launch “winterized” temporary shelter to prevent people from sleeping outdoors as winter arrives. Nearly all of the 24,000 new arrivals since August 2022 hail from much warmer climates and are vulnerable to the city’s bitter cold. The additional funds will come from the Illinois Department of Human Services. The city of Chicago is in charge of housing new arrivals and has also spent tens of millions trying to accommodate the stream of new people.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

