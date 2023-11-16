Here’s why heavy rain in Florida has little to do with hurricane season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A storm system that formed over the Florida Keys and dumped up to 9 inches of rain across parts of South Florida has moved into the Atlantic Ocean. Meteorologist Luke Culver with the National Weather Service in Miami says the area should start seeing clearing skies on Thursday. While hurricane season doesn’t officially end until Nov. 30, this storm wasn’t associated with a tropical system. Culver said the system formed more like a nor’easter in the northeastern United States. It dumped up to nine inches of rain near Miami and up to 7 inches near Fort Lauderdale. The area also saw wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.