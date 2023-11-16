Skip to Content
Ghana reparations summit calls for global fund to compensate Africans for slave trade

By FRANCIS KOKUTSE
Associated Press

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Delegates at a reparations summit in Ghana have resolved to set up a Global Reparation Fund to push for overdue compensation for millions of Africans enslaved centuries ago during the transatlantic slave trade. The resolution was announced Thursday at the Accra Reparations Conference, which featured senior government officials from across Africa as well as experts and the diaspora community.

Associated Press

