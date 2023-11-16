Ex-sergeant pleads guilty to failing to stop fatal standoff with man in mental health crisis

DENVER (AP) — One of two Colorado law enforcement officers accused of needlessly escalating a standoff that led to the death of a 22-year-old man suffering a mental health crisis has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to two years of probation. Kyle Gould pleaded guilty Thursday to failing to intervene to stop the the unlawful use of force against Christian Glass. Glass was fatally shot last year by a deputy under Gould’s command after Glass called for help when his SUV got stuck. Gould wasn’t at the scene but watched what was happening using live body camera footage. Prosecutors alleged Gould gave Buen permission to remove Glass from his vehicle even though he wasn’t suspected of having committed any crimes.

