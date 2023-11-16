Eating less meat would be good for the Earth. Small nudges can change behavior
By JONEL ALECCIA and LAURA UNGAR
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the thorniest problems of the 21st century is how to get people to eat less meat. A new poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that most U.S. adults said they eat meat at least several times a week. About two-thirds said they eat chicken or turkey that often, and 43% eat beef that frequently. Experts agree that the urgency of climate change and the demands of a surging global population call for an overhaul of how humans get their protein. That will require changing consumer behavior. One answer? Small nudges to eat less meat.