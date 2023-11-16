Eating less meat would be good for the Earth. Small nudges can change behavior

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the thorniest problems of the 21st century is how to get people to eat less meat. A new poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that most U.S. adults said they eat meat at least several times a week. About two-thirds said they eat chicken or turkey that often, and 43% eat beef that frequently. Experts agree that the urgency of climate change and the demands of a surging global population call for an overhaul of how humans get their protein. That will require changing consumer behavior. One answer? Small nudges to eat less meat.

By JONEL ALECCIA and LAURA UNGAR Associated Press

