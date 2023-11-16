Skip to Content
AP-National

Eating less meat would be good for the Earth. Small nudges can change behavior

By
Published 7:11 AM

By JONEL ALECCIA and LAURA UNGAR
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the thorniest problems of the 21st century is how to get people to eat less meat. A new poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that most U.S. adults said they eat meat at least several times a week. About two-thirds said they eat chicken or turkey that often, and 43% eat beef that frequently. Experts agree that the urgency of climate change and the demands of a surging global population call for an overhaul of how humans get their protein. That will require changing consumer behavior. One answer? Small nudges to eat less meat.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content