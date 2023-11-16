Demonstrators calling for Gaza ceasefire block bridge in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Demonstrators seeking a ceasefire in Gaza are blocking traffic on the Boston University bridge during rush hour. The group chanted “Ceasefire now!” during the protest that came more than five weeks after the Hamas-led attacks in Israel on Oct. 7 amid an ongoing Israeli ground offensive in Gaza. Activists were demanding that Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren support an immediate ceasefire and use her influence to stop the Israeli government’s ongoing strike. Boston Police were at the scene of the protest, which was organized by IfNotNow. The protest came as Israeli forces dropped leaflets warning Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza, residents said Thursday, signaling a possible expansion of their offensive.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.