Decline in local news outlets is accelerating despite efforts to help

NEW YORK (AP) — A new report shows that the decline of local news outlets is accelerating despite efforts to help, and more people are aware of the dire problems facing the industry. But according to experts at Northwestern University’s Medill journalism school, there needs to be even greater awareness and solutions that can make more than a dent in the issue. Northwestern says the pace of local newspapers closings has been accelerating, to an average of 2.5 newspapers shutting down each week. Northwestern said the United States has lost one-third of its newspapers and two-thirds of newspaper journalists since 2005. By next year, barring an unexpected reversal, that will mean more than 3,000 newspapers shuttered.

