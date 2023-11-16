Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, more than 20 injured, some seriously: officials

CHICAGO (AP) — Fire officials say a Chicago commuter train has collided with rail equipment, injuring more than 20 people, some of them critically. The Chicago Fire Department says a Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into snow-removal equipment Thursday morning. Fire officials say the train collided with the slower-moving rail equipment near the Howard CTA station on the city’s North Side. Thirty-one commuters and seven CTA workers were aboard the train headed southbound from Skokie. A fire official says four children are among the 23 people taken to area hospitals and about three of those injured were in critical condition. But he says no one suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

