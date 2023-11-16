Canadian man convicted of murder for killing 4 Muslim family members with his pickup

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — A Canadian man has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder for deliberately using his pickup to kill four members of a Muslim family two years ago. The jury on Thursday also convicted 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman on one count of attempted murder for injuring a fifth family member in the incident in London, Ont. Prosecutors argued that Veltman purposely ran his truck into the Afzaal family while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021, to send a message to other Muslims to get out of Canada. The defense sought to show Veltman wasn’t criminally liable because of the mental health problems. The jury reached its guilty verdicts after deliberating for about five hours.

