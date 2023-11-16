British Foreign Secretary David Cameron meets Zelenskyy in first overseas visit as top UK diplomat

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his first overseas trip in his new job and pledged to continue providing military support for Ukraine’s war effort for“however long it takes.” Cameron, a former prime minister who was appointed this week in a Cabinet shuffle, says he wanted to make the trip to Kyiv his first diplomatic visit. Cameron says he admires the strength and determination of the Ukrainian people. He told Zelenskyy the U.K. would continue to provide moral and diplomatic support “but above all, the military support that you need not just this year and next year but however long it takes.”

