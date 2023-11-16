ASEAN defense chiefs call for immediate truce, aid corridor in Israel-Hamas war

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Southeast Asian defense ministers have expressed “profound concern” over the loss of civilian lives in the Israel-Hamas war and called for an immediate truce and creation of a humanitarian corridor to deliver aid. In a statement on the conflict, the defense ministers from the Association of Southeast Asia Nations also supported the start of peace negotiations aimed at achieving a “two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders.” They urged the U.N. Security Council to take a more active role in averting a wider humanitarian disaster. The defense ministers issued the statement after meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, with eight “dialogue partners,” including the United States, China and Russia.

By NINIEK KARMINI and EDNA TARIGAN Associated Press

