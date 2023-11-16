2 environmentalists who were targeted by a hacking network say the public is the real victim
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Two environmentalists have told a federal judge that the public is the real victim of a global computer hacking campaign that targeted those fighting big oil companies to get the truth out about global warming. The climate scientist and the director of a fund that creates initiatives to address climate change spoke Thursday at the sentencing of an Israeli man who prosecutors say enabled the hacking of thousands of individuals and entities worldwide. Aviram Azari was sentenced to over six years in prison for his role in a global computer-hacking network that authorities say targeted environmentalists, companies and individuals.