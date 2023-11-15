Video shows North Carolina officer repeatedly striking a pinned woman during her arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A video circulating on social media shows a North Carolina police officer striking a woman repeatedly during an arrest while other officers hold her down. Although the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department contends that the officer was “intentional” about where he hit the woman to get her to comply, police Chief Johnny Jennings said Wednesday that he understands “the outrage.” Police say that after officers approached a man and woman who were smoking marijuana, the woman punched an officer and a struggle ensued. One bystander video posted online shows officers holding the woman down as one repeatedly hits her. Jennings says his department has asked the court release police body camera video that he says “tells more of the story.”

By SARAH BRUMFIELD, ERIK VERDUZCO and HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press

