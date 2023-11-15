US producer prices slide 0.5% in October, biggest drop since 2020.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices fell sharply last month as inflationary pressure continued to ease in the face of a year and a half of higher interest rates. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — dropped 0.5% in October from September, biggest drop since April 2020. UOn a year-over-year basis, producer prices were up 1.3% from October 2022.

