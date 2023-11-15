UN agency report says Iran has further increased its uranium stockpile

VIENNA (AP) — Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to nearly weapons-grade levels, according to a report by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog seen by The Associated Press. The International Atomic Energy Agency also says that Iran has pushed back against the agency’s objections to Tehran’s ban on some of its inspectors designated to monitor the country’s nuclear program. In its confidential quarterly report distributed to member states on Wednesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency says that according to its assessment, as of Oct. 28, Iran has an estimated 128.3 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60% purity. That represents an increase of 6.7 kilograms since its September report.

