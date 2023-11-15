Trump’s lawyers want a mistrial in his New York civil fraud case. They claim the judge is biased

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked for a mistrial in the New York civil fraud case that threatens the former president’s real estate empire. His team accuses the judge of tainting the proceedings with “tangible and overwhelming” bias. Their motion filed Wednesday argues that Judge Arthur Engoron had irreparably harmed Trump’s right to a fair trial through “astonishing departures from ordinary standards of impartiality.” They cited his rulings against their client as well as the prominent role played by the judge’s chief law clerk. Engoron gave lawyers who are presenting New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit until Thursday to decide whether they’ll file a response before he rules.

