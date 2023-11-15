The Israeli military has set its sights on southern Gaza. Problems loom in next phase of war

JERUSALEM (AP) — After raiding the Gaza Strip’s largest hospital, Israel appears close to completing its takeover of the besieged territory’s northern sector. It has described the area, including Gaza City, as the headquarters of the ruling Hamas militant group. But as the military sets its sights on southern Gaza in its campaign to stamp out Hamas, key challenges loom. International patience for a protracted invasion has begun to wear thin. And with some 2 million displaced Gaza residents staying in crowded shelters in the south in dire conditions, a broad military offensive there could unleash a new humanitarian disaster during the cold, wet winter.

