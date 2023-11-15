Sweden opens state-of-the-art plant for sorting plastics for recycling

MOTALA, Sweden (AP) — Sweden has opened a new state-of-the-art plastic sorting facility, the largest of its kind and big enough to receive all plastic packaging waste generated from Swedish households. The plant in central Sweden is called Site Zero and was built to receive 200,000 tons of plastic household waste a year. Unlike traditional sorting facilities that can only separate a handful of different types of plastics, this plant can handle all 12 plastics common on the Swedish market. This is crucial to increase the quality of the plastic recycled back into raw materials.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.