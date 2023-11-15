Senate looks to speed ahead on temporary funding to avert government shutdown through the holidays

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is heading for a vote on a temporary government funding package as lawmakers sought to keep the holiday season free from any suspense over a government shutdown. Senators were trying to speed forward on the funding package on Wednesday. It would set up a final confrontation on the government budget in the new year. Both top Republicans and Democrats in the Senate appeared ready to pass the bill with days to spare before government funding expires Saturday, though any single senator could still hold up the bill’s passage. The spending package would keep government funding levels at current levels for roughly two more months while a long-term package is negotiated.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.