Sen. Joe Manchin says Donald Trump would destroy US democracy if he wins second term as president
By LEAH WILLINGHAM
Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin says if U.S. voters give former President Donald Trump another term in the White House, “he will destroy democracy in America.” The comments come amid speculation that the West Virginia Democrat is eyeing his own third-party run for the nation’s high office. He says he doesn’t want to be a spoiler who contributes to electing someone else. Trump won every West Virginia county in two presidential elections. Manchin also had criticism for Democratic President Joe Biden, saying he has been pushed too far to the left during his term in office.