New Hampshire defies national Democrats’ calendar revamp with Jan. 23, 2024, presidential primaries

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has scheduled its presidential primaries for Jan. 23, 2024, keeping the state first despite national Democrats’ efforts to overhaul the nominating calendar. New Hampshire law requires the state’s Republican and Democratic primaries to be held at least seven days before any similar contest and gives the secretary of state sole authority to set the date. Republican Secretary of State David Scanlan did so on Wednesday, defying the Democratic National Committee’s plan to have South Carolina host the first primary on Feb. 3, 2024. Iowa will kick off the process with caucuses on Jan. 15, 2024, though Democrats won’t release the results until later.

