Lawyer for former elections supervisor says he released videos in Georgia 2020 interference case

ATLANTA (AP) — A lawyer for a former elections director charged alongside former President Donald Trump and others over efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election says he released videos of prosecutors’ interviews with some of their codefendants because he thought they helped his client and the public had the right to see them. Jonathan Miller, a lawyer for Misty Hampton, told the judge in the case that he gave the videos to a news outlet but did not say which one. That disclosure prompted prosecutors to ask the judge to prohibit the release of evidence in the case. The judge said he’d rule later but he seemed inclined to issue a limited order modeled on one proposed by attorneys for one of the defendants.

