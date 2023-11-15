Hospital director in Haiti says a gang stormed in and took women and children hostage

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A hospital director in Haiti says a heavily armed gang burst into the facility and took hostage women, children and newborns. Jose Ulysse, founder and director of the Fontaine Hospital Center in the Cite Soleil slum, pleaded for help via social media. He confirmed has confirmed the incident in a brief message exchange with The Associated Press, saying the hospital is in “great difficulty.” No further details were immediately available, and it was not clear why the assailants may have taken patients hostage. Ulysse did not respond to further questions. The hospital has been considered an oasis in a community overrun by gangs that have unleashed increasingly violent attacks against each other and civilians.

