EU turns to the rest of the world in hopes that hard-to-fill-jobs will finally find a match
By RAF CASERT
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union proposes to make labor migration easier for specific jobs where the 27 nations can no longer find a local talent pool. With the proposal, the EU is seeking to walk a tightrope between populists and extremists who condemn almost any kind of migration into the bloc and businesses who increasingly cannot find locals to fill essential jobs in the EU’s quickly aging job market. The local talent pool in the bloc of 450 million people has increasingly proved insufficient for jobs like construction and health care workers and high-tech experts for the EU green transition.