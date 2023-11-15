Edmunds: How to make the most of falling used car prices

Used-car shoppers won’t have it easy this year or next. Although used car prices have declined from their record levels from last year, they are still high and are coupled with the highest interest rates we’ve seen in many years. If that’s not bad enough, used cars also are currently older. There are fewer near-new vehicles for sale right now than just a few years ago. Edmunds outlines some steps you can take to get the best possible deal during these tough times.

